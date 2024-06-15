Hot temperatures and sunshine for Father’s Day

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – A warm and mild night in store for the rest of our Saturday evening. Temperatures continue to warm up even more for our Father’s Day with the humidity also picking up, so head index values could be into the triple digits for tomorrow! Most of us remain dry, but there could be a stray shower or two later tomorrow evening.

TONIGHT – Another warm and mild night to close out our Saturday. We’ll stay dry through this evening and through the overnight period with mostly clear sky conditions. Temperatures will be dropping into the low to mid 70s tonight.

FATHER’S DAY – Happy Father’s Day! If you have any outdoor plans, be sure to stay hydrated with plenty of water and sunscreen! Lot’s of sunshine is in store for tomorrow with highs climbing into the upper 90s! With the humidity increasing again, we could see heat index values into the triple digits! We’ll stay dry for most of the day with a stray shower or two for the evening hours.

NEXT WEEK – Warm and humid conditions continue into the next work week! Temperatures will stay in the 90s with rain chances for the first half of next week.