Hot temperatures are sticking around

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – The leaves may be falling, but instead of it being from drops in temperature, they are so exhausted from this heat. Temperatures are going to be staying hot into next week. Conditions will remain bone dry for several days.

THURSDAY: Today was slightly cooler, thanks to the heavy amounts of cloud coverage remaining across northern Mississippi. Temperatures tonight are expected to be mild, in the middle 60s. Cloud coverage looking to clear away overnight.

FRIDAY: Heating back up for the end of the week! Cloud coverage *should* be cleared out enough for temperatures to reach back into the lower 90s. Rain chance is holding at a 0% chance. Great conditions for Friday night high school football games. Kickoffs may be a little warm but will become more tolerable throughout the game.

WEEKEND: More hot temperatures! Tailgating may be rough for anyone heading to Starkville or Oxford. Highly suggest alternating water between any adult beverages to stay hydrated. Slightly cooler temperatures will make the Ole Miss/LSU game a bit more tolerable. With the MSU/Alabama game kicking off at 8PM, conditions should feel fairly nice. Overnight low temperatures will be right back in the middle 60s.