HOT temperatures for everyone

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – Temperatures are going to be HOT this week, staying near 90! Rain chance will build back in for the end of the week and continue going into the weekend. There is potential for a few storms.

MONDAY NIGHT: Sky conditions are going to be stay mainly clear, a few passing clouds may be possible through the overnight period. Temperatures will be mild in the middle 60s.

TUESDAY: Rinse and repeat, without the rinse. No chance for rain, conditions will be staying nice, sunny, and dry. High temperatures will be back in the upper 80s/lower 90s. Overnight lows will fall into the middle 60s.

WEDNESDAY: Copy and paste. Conditions will be nearly the same. Cloud coverage will be slightly heavier Wednesday morning, but will break apart during the afternoon. Highs again will be in the lower 90s. Low temps will only drop into the upper 60s.