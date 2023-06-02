HOT temperatures trending

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI)- Finishing off the week and heading into a hot weekend. Temperatures are expected to move into the 90s! Warm temps continue into next week, with a slight chance for afternoon showers the first half of the week.

FRIDAY NIGHT: Middle 60s for overnight temperatures tonight. It is going to be a muggy night, with high humid levels.

WEEKEND: It is going to be HOT! Temperatures will be pushing into the lower 90s. Saturday stays mostly clear, but Sunday brings back some light cloud coverage. Overnight temperatures stay mild, in the middle 60s.

NEXT WEEK: Staying warm but a little bit cooler than the weekend. Temperatures will stay in the 80s. There will be a continued chance for rain showers during the first half of the week.