Hot temps keep on climbing

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – The heat dome will continue to linger over the eastern portion of the country for the next several days, allowing for the temperatures to continue climbing. There is a chance of some relief next week, as rain returns to the forecast.

THURSDAY NIGHT: Mostly clear , possibly a few patchy clouds, and warm temperatures tonight. Overnight lows are expected to be in the upper 60s to near 70°.

FRI/WEEKEND: Mostly sunny and dry conditions for the end of the week AND continuing into the weekend. Expect highs in the mid 90s Friday and upper 90s Sat/Sun. Some places could push close to 100 degrees by Sunday. With the building of the humidity, the heat indices are likely approaching 105°. Low temps will be in the low to middle 70s, staying quite warm.

NEXT WEEK: The moisture returns! With the approach of a weak front, we should see an increase in scattered showers and possibly a few storms Mon-Wed. Temperatures are likely to stay hot, in the low to middle 90s.