Hot Thursday, heat backs off for weekend as storm chances increase

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – We’ll have one last mostly dry day in Thursday ahead of storm chances ramping up for Friday and the weekend.

THURSDAY: The weather stays generally dry today, but a few showers or storms could develop across the northern part of the state in the afternoon. Otherwise, expect a hot day with highs in the upper 90s.

FRIDAY/WEEKEND: All signs still point to increased rain chances for this forecast period. A weakening front will trigger scattered to numerous showers and storms Friday afternoon and evening across north MS. Renewed rounds of showers and storms will be possible off and on through the remainder of the weekend. While some storms could be heavy, the primary threat or “hope” is for heavy rain leading to beneficial rain totals across the region. Highs will still be in the 90s Friday but should fall into the 80s Sat and Sun.

NEXT WEEK: Traditional summer storm chances stay in place Monday and Tuesday. The coverage of rain looks to decrease toward mid-week.