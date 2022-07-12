Hot Tuesday ahead of Wednesday storms

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – The heat remains strong Tuesday before Wednesday storm chances ramp up in the afternoon.

TUESDAY: Expect plenty of sun today with highs soaring into the 90s, nearing 100 degrees in a couple spots. Moisture will remain “in check” just enough to prevent hazardous heat indices over 105°, but still caution if outdoors! Late-day storms over Tennessee could drift into far northern MS this evening, but most of the region should stay dry.

WEDNESDAY: With the approach of another weak front, scattered to locally numerous showers and storms are likely Wednesday afternoon. A few storms could grow strong with gusty wind, and most should weaken after sunset. Hopefully, some beneficial rain totals of up to an inch occur!

REST OF WEEK: A few showers could linger Thursday, but the weather dries back out by Friday as temperatures return to normal in the low 90s.

WEEKEND: Saturday looks mostly sunny and dry, but a few “normal” summertime showers could show up Sunday afternoon.