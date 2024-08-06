Hot weather continues as Debby stays east

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – Temperatures will remain in the upper 90s the next few days. There remains hope of a front to bring some more “refreshing” air in for the weekend.

TUESDAY: We’ll see a mostly sunny sky with highs rising into the upper 90s area-wide. Thankfully, dew points won’t be exceptionally high, so the heat index should stay at or below 105° for most areas – still a hot day!

TUESDAY NIGHT: Mostly clear, warm, and humid with lows in the middle 70s.

REST OF WEEK: As the circulation of Debby slowly spins over the SC coast, we’ll be on the dry, hot side of things here in north Mississippi and west Alabama. Expect highs to stay in the middle to upper 90s through Friday, with the hottest day likely on Wednesday. There’s hope of a front sliding through Friday evening, which could bring temps down several degrees and bring a noticeable relief in humidity – stay tuned!