Hot weather continues with limited rain

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – Temperatures stay a bit above average for the next week or so. Hot days will continue with highs nearing 90°.

TUESDAY: Expect a mixture of clouds and sunshine with highs bouncing right back to 90° by afternoon – another relatively hot *and* humid day is in store. The good news is at least a few showers should develop in peak heating, but rain amounts will probably not amount to much for most.

WEDNESDAY: Even fewer showers are expected during the afternoon with highs in the upper 80s to near 90°.

REST OF WEEK/WEEKEND: Somewhat drier air should gradually filter in from the east, which should make things feel less humid. However, this will also squash rain chances…and we definitely need some wet weather! Instead, we’ll see nice sunshine with highs near 90° each day and lows in the middle 60s.