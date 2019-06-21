Very Hot Weather To Round Out The Week.

TODAY: Temperatures climb into the low to mid 90s today under partly cloudy skies. The heat index will climb into the 100s, with some spots seeing the heat index exceed 105°. An isolated storm is possible today, but more spots than not stay dry. Muggy and warm overnight. Lows in the low to mid 70s.

SAT/SUN: Staying hot to round out the week. Partly cloudy, with highs in the low to mid 90s. The heat index will climb into the triple digits Saturday and upper 90s and triple digits Sunday. We’ll maintain the chance for an isolated shower or storm this weekend, but most spots miss out on rain. Overnight, we continue the warm and muggy weather with lows in the low to mid 70s.

NEXT WEEK: Scattered showers and storms will stick around in the forecast through the week next week. We’ll still be hot and humid, but not quite as hot as the weekend, with temperatures topping out in the low 90s most days.