Hot Weather Sticking Around

WENEDSDAY NIGHT: Clear, quiet, and mild. Lows in the upper 60s.

THURSDAY-FRIDAY: Mostly sunny and hot weather continues. Highs will be around 90 with heat indices in the low to mid 90s. Overnight lows should generally be in the upper 60s.

SATURDAY-WEDNESDAY: Unseasonably warm conditions hang on and that’s bad news for fall weather lovers. Look for highs in the upper 80s to around 90. There is a 20% chance of pop-up showers and storms each day but widespread coverage doesn’t appear likely at this time. Above average lows in the mid to upper 60s continue as well.

