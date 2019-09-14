Hot temperatures will continue this weekend and into next week with limited chances for rain. Highs will be in the low to mid 90s with heat index values nearing or over 100° for the next few days.

SATURDAY NIGHT: Mostly clear and muggy with lows in the low 70s. Winds will be light out of the northeast.

SUNDAY: Hot again for Sunday as temperatures soar into the low to mid 90s by the afternoon hours. The humidity won’t be as high as what we’re used to, so heat index values will only be about 5 or 10 degrees higher than the actual temperature. A sprinkle or two is possible, but no real rain is expected.

SUNDAY NIGHT: Clear and calm with lows near 70.

MONDAY-WEDNESDAY: Temperatures continue to top out in the mid 90s as we start next week. Mostly sunny weather will continue with the chance for an isolated afternoon shower or storm, although most everyone will stay dry. Heat index values will be over 100° in the afternoon hours.

THURSDAY-SATURDAY: Temperatures could decrease slightly as we end the week and start the weekend, but highs will still be in the low 90s. We’ll still see plenty of sun, but again, a shower or storm isn’t out of the question. Overnight lows will be in the mid to upper 60s.

