FRIDAY NIGHT: Variably cloudy with any isolated storm fading away during the evening hours. Lows will be in the low to mid 70s with the wind going calm.

SATURDAY: Highs should top out in the low to mid 90s again. Heat index values between 100° and 105° are likely. There is a 40% chance of showers and storms, primarily during the heating of the day and evening hours. Any storm this time of year may produce lots of lightning, gusty winds, and torrential downpours.

SATURDAY NIGHT: Most storm activity should subside during the evening once again. Lows stay in the 70s.

SUNDAY: Look for highs in the low 90s with a continuing 40% chance of showers and storms.

NEXT WEEK: The overall weather pattern isn’t going to be changing too much. Highs should be in the low to mid 90s each day with heat index values in the 100s. Lows stay in the 70s. Daily storm chances in the 30-40% range continue as well. We may have to watch the northeastern Gulf of Mexico for some kind of tropical development late in the week but it’s still up in the air.

