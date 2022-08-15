Hot with an isolated shower possible on Tuesday

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – Rain chances staying low until Wednesday.

TONIGHT: A few passing clouds and a little less humid! Low near 68°. Winds out of the NW at 3-6 mph.

TUESDAY: Hot with a mix of sun and clouds. High near 94°. A few isolated showers are possible in the afternoon, but most us of will be plain old hot and dry.

WEDNESDAY: Widespread showers and thunderstorms appear likely, especially during the first half of the day. One or two storms could pack-a-punch and contain gusty winds, torrential rain, and frequent lightning. High near 88°. Chance of rain: 70%. Here’s what the radar might look like at noon:

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy skies with scattered showers/storms. High near 86°. Chance of rain: 40%.

REST OF THE WEEK: Afternoon high temperatures will struggle to make it out of the 80s thanks to periods of cloud cover and scattered showers/storms. Rain chances look to decrease by the weekend.

