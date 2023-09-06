Houlka Attendance Center brings new beginnings for New Houlka

NEW HOULKA Miss. (WCBI) – Houlka Attendance Center is going through changes.

Its focus is not only on test scores but building community, fostering school pride, and making lasting memories for generations to come.

“It’s going to cause a lot of hype,” said Seth Burt, Assistant Principal, Athletic Director, and Head Boys Basketball Coach for Houlka Attendance Center.

Excitement at this school goes beyond pom poms and cheers.

Burt said the changes the school is making impact more than just the students. It affects the whole town.

“We’re super excited about our new gym floor. Being a small community and a small school like Houlka, school events, and sporting events are kind of what draw our people in. Our school is the central hub of our community,” said Burt.

Cody Turman, girls basketball and volleyball coach, said the renovations are a relief. A pipe burst nine months ago in December. They haven’t been able to practice there since.

“We don’t have to sit in the classroom during our practice periods anymore. So we actually get to get out here, have some fun, and work hard,” said Turman.

The Houlka Attendance Center also added another big change to athletics, its first cheer squad in almost eight years.

Sabina Floyd is the head cheer coach at Houlka. She said the student body and community are finally able to experience a traditional school spirit team like their neighbors.

“It’s gonna bring in more people. They want to see their daughters as well as their sons and the new sports that we have, like the new volleyball team. I think this is the second year for them. It also is gonna help with the student body. The student body is so excited. The basketball team is glad to have a squad here that we haven’t had in so many years. The cheerleaders are looking at it as a way of getting scholarships,” said Floyd.

Burt said the new court and squad gives his indoor athletic teams an advantage over some of their competitors.

“We have a very good home-court advantage for our volleyball and basketball teams. Our players, our crowd feed off of the energy, and having a cheer squad here would just add to that,” said Burt.

For 24/7 news and updates, follow us on Facebook and Twitter