Hours long standoff ends peacefully in Tupelo

TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI)- An hours long stand off in Tupelo.
Police were called to the Westwood Apartments for a reported domestic dispute on Lumpkin Street around 3:30 Wednesday afternoon.
When officers got there, police say the suspect took four family members, including a baby, hostage.
Tupelo’s hostage negotiator arrived, and began talking with the suspect, who released all of his family members. However, the suspect refused to come out.
Police evacuated the entire apartment complex as a precaution while negotiations continued/
The suspect surrendered peacefully around 7:30 Wednesday evening and was arrested.
He could face domestic violence and kidnapping charges.
More details are expected to be released Thursday.