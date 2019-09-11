Hours long standoff ends peacefully in Tupelo

TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI)- An hours long stand off in Tupelo.

Police were called to the Westwood Apartments for a reported domestic dispute on Lumpkin Street around 3:30 Wednesday afternoon.

- Advertisement -

When officers got there, police say the suspect took four family members, including a baby, hostage.

Tupelo’s hostage negotiator arrived, and began talking with the suspect, who released all of his family members. However, the suspect refused to come out.

Police evacuated the entire apartment complex as a precaution while negotiations continued/

The suspect surrendered peacefully around 7:30 Wednesday evening and was arrested.

He could face domestic violence and kidnapping charges.

More details are expected to be released Thursday.