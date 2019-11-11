House Democrats release testimony from 2 Volker advisers

Washington — House Democrats released two more transcripts of testimony in the impeachment inquiry Monday afternoon, unveiling the accounts of two advisers to the former special representative to Ukraine, Kurt Volker.

Christopher Anderson, a career foreign service officer who was a special adviser for Ukraine negotiations until July, testified to the committees leading the impeachment inquiry on October 30, 2019. Catherine Croft, the current special adviser for Ukraine negotiations, testified the same day.

Read the full text of Anderson’s testimony here, and Croft’s here