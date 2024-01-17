House fire investigation: GTRHC gives family temporary shelter

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – Columbus firefighters continued to investigate a home fire.

The blaze happened Tuesday morning in the 600 block of Cypress Street.

Fire and Rescue Chief Duane Hughes said there were eight people inside the house at the time of the fire.

Hughes told WCBI the family was given temporary shelter by the Golden Triangle Homeless Coalition.

The American Red Cross was also assisting with long-term solutions.

No injuries were reported.

