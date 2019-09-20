“House Hunters” host Suzanne Whang dies at 56

Suzanne Whang, the host of HGTV’s “House Hunters,” has died. Whang’s partner, Jeff Vezain, announced her death with a heartfelt message on her Facebook page Thursday.

Whang, who would’ve turned 57 on September 28, died on Tuesday evening, Vezain wrote. “Suzanne breathed her last breath here at home, as I knelt beside her and caressed her,” he wrote. “For thirteen years she confronted cancer with courage, humor, determination and optimism.”

Suzanne Whang (1962-2019). A lifetime of love, adventure, humor and bliss now lives in our memories. On Tuesday… Posted by Suzanne Whang on Thursday, September 19, 2019

Vezain said Whang was encouraged by the love of her friends, family and fans and that “she would prefer that her life be celebrated, as opposed to her passing mourned.”

“I also know how vehemently she disagreed with anyone being told, ‘Don’t cry,'” he continued. “So…cry if you will. I’ve been crying a LOT! And laughing…and everything in between.”

On the subject of laughter, he added, “Her audacious sense of humor blessed many, shocked a few, but allowed us to laugh in the face of adversity.”

Whang, who was born in Arlington, Virginia, earned a bachelor’s degree in psychology from Yale and a master’s degree in cognitive psychology from Brown, according to CBS Los Angeles.

She had a nearly 30-year acting career and continued to take roles into 2019. She became a familiar face to many viewers by hosting “House Hunters” from 1999 to 2007. The real estate show does not currently have an on-screen host.

“As I say good bye to a soul who was more than a true love, but also a best friend and an intellectual and spiritual book-end, know that we may not be able to respond to queries, but will try to keep you updated. Thank you,” Vezain wrote.