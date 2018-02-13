House Panel Advances Bond Bills, Including 1 For Shipyard

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) – A Mississippi House committee is moving forward with proposals to finance several projects, including improvements at a Gulf Coast shipyard and construction of road in a fast-growing Jackson suburb.

Ingalls Shipbuilding in Pascagoula is one of Mississippi’s largest private employers, with about 11,500 workers. The Ways and Means Committee on Tuesday passed House Bill 321, which would authorize $45 million in bonds. It is part of a multi-year commitment the state is making to the shipyard that has military contracts.

The committee also passed House Bill 1553 , with bonds to finance land acquisition and other costs before construction of part of Reunion Parkway. It would connect two existing roads on the eastern and western sides of Interstate 55 in Madison.

The bills go to the full House for more work.

