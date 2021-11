Houston football player found dead

HOUSTON, Miss. (WCBI)- It’s a sad day for the Houston Hilltopper community. Sophomore defensive lineman Jamarcus Hall was found dead Friday morning around 7 AM at his home.

Coroner Larry Harris tells WCBI no cause of death has been determined.

Houston’s 4A first round playoff game against Senatobia was moved from Friday to Saturday at 7:30 p.m.