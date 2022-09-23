Houston Miss. hosts Fall Flywheel Festival this weekend

HOUSTON, Miss. (WCBI) – If you like antique tractors, old motors, and other collectibles, the Flywheel Festival in Houston is the place for you this weekend.

The Fall Flywheel Festival is taking place at Joe Brigance Park. There are vendors showing off their flywheels, antique tractors, collectibles, and other attractions.

There is also food, games for kids, and a lot of activities planned for Saturday, such as breakfast, an anvil shoot, skillet toss, and piston chunking competition.

There are also some improvements at the park that will make it easier for visitors and vendors.

“As you notice, we have done a lot of improvements on our park. We have moved arts and crafts vendors to a walking track for better flow. So I want to remind everyone, they’re still there, now in the walking track in the shade, so you can spend a little more time checking them out,” said Kirbi Dendy, Chickasaw Development Foundation.

The Flywheel Festival wraps up Saturday around 4 p.m.

Admission is free, but bring some cash for food, and the arts and crafts. There is also a 5K tomorrow morning.

