Houston Police Officer and girlfriend arrested while he was on duty

HOUSTON, MISS. (WCBI) – A Houston police officer and his girlfriend were arrested, while he was on duty.

Officer Kevin Moore and Marlana Owens are both charged with domestic violence, according to Houston Police Chief Billy Voyles.

The chief tells WCBI that Moore was on duty at the time of his arrest.

He declined to release further details about the incident.

The case has been turned over to the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation.

A spokesman has not returned our call for comment.

Moore is on administrative leave, pending the outcome of the investigation.