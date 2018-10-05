How a violent graphic novel became central to a Hollywood murder

A wealthy movie director who wrote a violent, graphic novel is at the center of a real-life murder case. Blake Leibel and his girlfriend, Iana Kasian, lived together in a Hollywood condo until police found Kasian murdered. Leibel feared someone could seek revenge on his family for his brother’s gambling debts, but investigators turned to his book to search for clues. “48 Hours correspondent” Maureen Maher joins “CBS This Morning” to preview her report, which airs Saturday, Oct. 6 at 10/9c on CBS.