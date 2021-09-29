How MHSAA is dealing with shortage of officials

JACKSON, Miss. (WCBI)- The officiating shortage the Mississippi High School Activities Association is currently going through is the worst executive directory Rickey Neaves has ever seen. 300 opted out due to COVID-19 concerns and a lack of sportsmanship from fans according to Neaves (an issue the entire country is facing).

The shortage has triggered significant changes in the next month for high school football in the state:

2A-4A schools will play their final regular season games on Thursday, October 28th.

1A, 5A and 6A schools will play games on Friday, October 29th.

1A, 5A and 6A will play their final regular season games on Thursday, November 4th.

2A-4A schools will begin playoffs on Friday, November 5th.

Since a lot of games were cancelled due to COVID-19 at the beginning of the season, it was easier for the MHSAA to manage the shortage of officials. Now, it has caught up to them. Neaves said while the split days will allow for the best officials to work all games, the MHSAA has been doing all that is can to get more people involved. They also implemented significant pay bumps for officials before the 2020 season.

They have received a lot of interest from people trying to get involved. In the past 24 hours they have received more than 68 emails with inquiries. Neaves isn’t surprised by that.

“We’re trying to use COVID and this shortage to get more people involved,” Neaves said. “It’s a great way to earn extra money and stay involved with your schools and athletics and be part of your community.”

If you’re interested in becoming an official, reach out to the MHSAA.