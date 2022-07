How Mississippi State players have fared in the MLB draft

The Major League Baseball draft is underway and even though the Bulldogs had a disappointing season, quite a few State players have been selected to play at the next level.

SS, Jett Williams, 14th by the New York Mets

P, Landon Sims, 34th by the Arizona Diamondbacks

C, Logan Tanner, 55th by the Cincinnati Reds

P, Preston Johnson, 197th by the Baltimore Orioles

OF, Brad Cumbest, 266th by the Colorado Rockies