How mother’s legacy motivates Mississippi State forward Erynn Barnum

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) — Erynn Barnum had one year of eligibility left and decided to use it at Mississippi State. The All-SEC transfer from Arkansas came to Starkville to win, but she brings more than just her talent on the floor.

“She’s a fighter,” MSU head coach Sam Purcell. “She’s been challenged. We lose people in our lives that are your rock but the kid has never folded.”

When Barnum was 15, her mother died. The loss was hard to manage as a high schooler, but as she’s grown, she’s learned to use her mother’s legacy as inspiration.

“I know that this is what she wanted me to do,” Barnum said.

She had to grow up quickly and be that support system for her younger siblings, especially her sister Kourtney.

Barnum said her playing SEC basketball is a big deal for Kourtney because she gets to tell her friends about it and come to games.

Barnum spent almost her entire life in Arkansas. So, the decision to transfer to Mississippi State meant moving away from Kourtney and her family.

“We’ve all adopted her as a new family knowing what she’s been through,” Purcell said.

Despite the change, the reason she came to Starkville was simple. She wanted to win.

“I think every player just wants to win,” Barnum said. “You’re not guaranteed to win anything.”

Her journey to Mississippi is just another chapter in her story.

“You can defy the odds,” Barnum said. “Your story is not over, so you can rewrite your story anytime”

Barnum will keep writing that story with the Bulldogs as they enter the postseason.