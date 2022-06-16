How Northeast Mississippi can prepare for hurricane season

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI)- Northeast Mississippi may not feel the direct impact when a hurricane touches down in the Magnolia State but MEMA wants everyone to have a plan for what comes after a hurricane hits the coast.

Our viewing area is susceptible to high winds, rain and flooding, and tornadoes during hurricane season.

To stay prepared, make sure you have a disaster kit that supplies water, non-perishable food, flashlights, batteries, and a radio.

You never want to come out of a storm with the realization that you are uninsured or underinsured.

Take photos inside and outside your home so your insurance provider can assist you better.

“Just something to keep in mind that they have to leave their homes and don’t know if they will have a home going back. They may be here for a little while. So what you can do now is go ahead and prepare your family so when those evacuees have to leave and come up here and go shopping for commodities for theirs, the commodities are there for them, it’s just taking consideration for your neighbors and making sure they are taken care of as well.”

Hurricane season began on June 1st and will end on November 30th.

MEMA recommends you use its damage self-report tool online at msema.org or go to our website.