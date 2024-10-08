How Ole Miss’ 2023 win over LSU forced the Tigers to make a big change

Ole Miss’ 55-49 win over LSU last season was one of the biggest victories of the Lane Kiffin Era. It also forced Tigers’ head coach Brian Kelly to make some big changes.

“That game cost us a chance to be in the playoffs,” Kelly said. “The Mississippi game forced our hand in a lot of ways to evaluate our defense and what we needed to do in the offseason. Subsequently, we made changes on the defensive side of the ball with our staff.”

Kelly ended up firing defensive coordinator Matt House and replaced him with Missouri DC Blake Baker.

The contest between No. 9 Ole Miss and No. 13 LSU will likely end up having big college football playoff implications. Ole Miss head coach Lane Kiffin shared his thoughts on if the repercussions of last year’s game will impact this year’s result.

