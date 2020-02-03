How the NFL paid tribute to Kobe Bryant at Super Bowl LIV

Super Bowl Sunday marked one week since the death of NBA legend Kobe Bryant, his daughter Gianna and seven others in a helicopter crash, and the public tributes continued on the day of the big game.

Before the Kansas City Chiefs took the field against the San Francisco 49ers for Super Bowl LIV, Bryant and the other victims were honored with a touching tribute.

Each team lined up at the 24-yard line in homage to the number Bryant wore during his career with the Los Angeles Lakers. There, they observed a moment of silence as an image of the late star and his 13-year-old daughter appeared on the scoreboard along with the names of all those who died in the crash.

The San Francisco 49ers and Kansas City Chiefs observe a moment of silence before Super Bowl LIV to honor former NBA player Kobe Bryant, his daughter, Gianna, and seven others who died in a helicopter crash a week earlier, at Hard Rock Stadium on February 2, 2020, in Miami. Getty

“Our deepest condolences to the friends and families of those lost this past week. Nine individuals whose lives were cut short in Sunday’s tragic accident, including Gianna and Kobe Bryant,” the announcer said. “They will never be forgotten.”

The NFL also paid tribute to retired Minnesota Viking Chris Doleman, who died of cancer on Tuesday.

To raise funds for Bryant’s Mamba Sports Academy, the NFL held an auction with signed memorabilia.

During the Super Bowl halftime performance, megastars Jennifer Lopez and Shakira also paid their respects. Fans were keen to see what the headliners would do after they announced in a press conference that they would include a tribute to Bryant.

“We’ll all be remembering Kobe on Sunday and celebrating life and diversity in this country,” Shakira said Thursday. “I’m sure he’d be very proud to see the message we are trying to convey on stage that day.”

However, if you weren’t paying close attention, you might have missed it. The subtle halftime show tribute occurred just as J. Lo’s daughter, Emme, took to the big stage in a surprise appearance.

As Emme sang “Let’s Get Loud,” an aerial shot of the stadium showed a cross illuminated in purple and gold, the colors of LA Lakers, where Bryant played his whole career.

There was a second nod to the NBA champion as Shakira performed her hit song, “Waka Waka”: The stage lit up in gold and purple.

Several players on the field also commemorated the late basketball star. Chiefs wide receiver Demarcus Robinson and 49ers wide receiver Emmanuel Sanders honored Bryant on their cleats.