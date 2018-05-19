How to watch 2018 Preakness Stakes

- Advertisement -

The 143rd Preakness Stakes gets underway Saturday in Baltimore, Maryland — and Kentucky Derby winner Justify is the favorite to win the second leg of the Triple Crown. The 2018 Preakness Stakes will be broadcast live from Pimlico Race Course.

Televised coverage begins 5 p.m. ET and you can live stream them at NBC Sports. The coverage will shift to NBC stations for the pre-race broadcast at 5 p.m. ET. Post time is scheduled at 6:48 p.m. ET.

How to watch Preakness Stakes 2018