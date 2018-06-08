How to watch the 2018 FIFA World Cup

World Cup qualifying country teams and groups

Thirty-two counties qualified for the World Cup tournament. Russia, the host nation, gets the first spot in Group A. The other 31 teams were drawn. Here are all 32 country teams and their respective groups.

Group A: Russia, Saudi Arabia, Egypt, Uruguay

Russia, Saudi Arabia, Egypt, Uruguay Group B: Portugal, Spain, Morocco, Iran

Portugal, Spain, Morocco, Iran Group C: France, Australia, Peru, Denmark

France, Australia, Peru, Denmark Group D: Argentina, Iceland, Croatia, Nigeria

Argentina, Iceland, Croatia, Nigeria Group E: Brazil, Switzerland, Costa Rica, Serbia

Brazil, Switzerland, Costa Rica, Serbia Group F: Germany, Mexico, Sweden, South Korea

Germany, Mexico, Sweden, South Korea Group G: Belgium, Panama, Tunisia, England

Belgium, Panama, Tunisia, England Group H: Poland, Senegal, Colombia, Japan

Why is the United States not in the World Cup?

For the first time since 1986, the U.S. men’s national team did not qualify for the World Cup. Simply put, the U.S. team did not win enough of their 10 qualifying games leading up to the tournament. If you need help finding a side to support, our friends at CBS Sports have a guide to picking a team that’s not Team USA.

2018 FIFA World Cup schedule

The FiFA World Cup is played in two stages – the group stage and the knockout stage. In the group stage, each of the four teams in a group play one match against each other. Three points are awarded for a win, one for a tie. After all three matches are played, the two teams with the highest point total in each group advances to the knockout stage.

The knockout stage is a single-elimination tournament with the remaining 16 teams. Eight teams are seeded on each side of the bracket. Winners advance until only two remain, similar to the NCAA Final Four and other bracket tournaments.

Group stage schedule

*All times Eastern

Thursday, June 14

11 a.m. – Russia vs. Saudia Arabia

Friday, June 15

8 a.m. – Egypt vs. Uruguay

11 a.m. – Morocco vs. Iran

2 p.m. – Portugal vs. Spain

Saturday, June 16

6 a.m. – France vs. Australia

10 a.m. – Argentina vs. Iceland

12 p.m. – Peru vs. Denmark

3 p.m. – Croatia vs. Nigeria

Sunday, June 17

8 a.m. – CostaRica vs. Serbia

11 a.m. – Germany vs. Mexico

2 p.m. – Brazil vs. Switzerland

Monday, June 18

8 a.m. – Sweden vs. South Korea

11 a.m. – Belgium vs. Panama

2 p.m. – Tunisia vs. England

Tuesday, June 19

8 a.m. – Portland vs. Senegal

11 a.m. – Columbia vs. Japan

2 p.m. – Russia vs. Egypt

Wednesday, June 20

8 a.m. – Portugal vs. Morocco

11 a.m. – Uruguay vs. Saudi Arabia

2 p.m. – Iran vs. Spain

Thursday, June 21

8 a.m. – France vs. Peru

11 a.m. – Denmark vs. Australia

2 p.m. – Argentina vs. Croatia

Friday, June 22

8 a.m. – Brazil vs. Costa Rica

11 a.m. – Nigeria vs. Iceland

2 p.m. – Serbia vs. Switzerland

Saturday, June 23

8 a.m. – Belgium vs. Tunisia

11 a.m. – Germany vs. Sweden

2 p.m. – South Korea vs. Mexico

Sunday, June 24

8 a.m. – England vs. Panama

11 a.m. – Japan vs. Senegal

2 p.m. – Poland vs. Columbia

Monday, June 25

8 a.m. – Uruguay vs. Russia

11 a.m. – Iran vs. Portugal

2 p.m. – Spain vs. Morocco

Tuesday, June 26

10 a.m. – Australia vs. Peru

10 a.m. – Denmark vs. France

2 p.m. – Iceland vs. Croatia

2 p.m. – Nigeria vs. Argentina

Wednesday, June 27

10 a.m. – South Korea vs. Germany

10 a.m. – Mexico vs. Sweden

2 p.m. – Switzerland vs Costa Rica

2 p.m. – Serbia vs. Brazil

Thursday, June 28

10 a.m. – Japan vs. Poland

10 a.m. – Senegal vs. Columbia

2 p.m. – England vs. Belgium

2 p.m. – Panama vs. Tunisia

Knockout stage – Round of 16 schedule

Saturday, June 30

10 a.m. – Match 50: Group C winner vs. Group D runner-up

2 p.m. – Match 49: Group A winner vs. Group B runner-up

Sunday, July 1

10 a.m. – Match 51: Group B winner vs. Group A runner-up

2 p.m. – Match 52: Group D winner vs. Group C runner-up

Monday, July 2

10 a.m. – Match 53: Group E winner vs. Group F runner-up

2 p.m. – Match 54: Group G winner vs. Group H runner-up

Tuesday, July 3

10 a.m. – Match 55: Group F winner vs. Group E runner-up

2 p.m. – Match 56: Group H winner vs. Group G runner-up

Knockout stage – Quarterfinal schedule

Friday, July 6

10 a.m. – Match 57: (Match 49 winner vs. Match 50 winner)

2 p.m. – Match 58: (Match 53 winner vs. Match 54 winner)

Saturday, July 7

10 a.m. – Match 60: (Match 55 winner vs. Match 56 winner)

2 p.m. – Match 59: (Match 51 winner vs. Match 52 winner)

World Cup semifinals schedule

Tuesday, July 10

2 p.m. – Match 61: (Match 57 winner vs. Match 58 winner)

Wednesday, July 11

2 p.m. – Match 62: (Match 59 winner vs. Match 60 winner)

World Cup third-place match

Saturday, July 14

2 p.m. – Match 61 loser vs. Match 62 loser

2018 World Cup Final

Sunday, July 15