How to watch the 2018 FIFA World Cup

Getty
The 2018 FIFA World Cup kicks off in Russia on June 14 in Russia. Thirty-two teams from around the world will compete in the month-long tournament that concludes on July 15.
The FIFA World Cup, often just called The World Cup, is considered the biggest sporting competition in the world. Like the Olympics, it is held every four years at a different host nation selected by the FIFA Executive Committee. For 2018, Russia is the host nation. Qatar will be the next host nation in 2022, a highly contested choice.
Watch the World Cup – Online streams and on TV
- Dates: June 14 through July 15
- TV (English): Fox and Fox Sports 1
- TV (Spanish): Telemundo and NBC Universo
- Online streaming: FoxSports.com, TelemundoDeportes.com, Fubo,
- iPhone / Android Apps: CBS Sports, Fox Sports, Fox Soccer Match Pass, Telemundo Deportes en Vivo
-
World Cup qualifying country teams and groups
Thirty-two counties qualified for the World Cup tournament. Russia, the host nation, gets the first spot in Group A. The other 31 teams were drawn. Here are all 32 country teams and their respective groups.
- Group A: Russia, Saudi Arabia, Egypt, Uruguay
- Group B: Portugal, Spain, Morocco, Iran
- Group C: France, Australia, Peru, Denmark
- Group D: Argentina, Iceland, Croatia, Nigeria
- Group E: Brazil, Switzerland, Costa Rica, Serbia
- Group F: Germany, Mexico, Sweden, South Korea
- Group G: Belgium, Panama, Tunisia, England
- Group H: Poland, Senegal, Colombia, Japan
Why is the United States not in the World Cup?
For the first time since 1986, the U.S. men’s national team did not qualify for the World Cup. Simply put, the U.S. team did not win enough of their 10 qualifying games leading up to the tournament. If you need help finding a side to support, our friends at CBS Sports have a guide to picking a team that’s not Team USA.
2018 FIFA World Cup schedule
The FiFA World Cup is played in two stages – the group stage and the knockout stage. In the group stage, each of the four teams in a group play one match against each other. Three points are awarded for a win, one for a tie. After all three matches are played, the two teams with the highest point total in each group advances to the knockout stage.
The knockout stage is a single-elimination tournament with the remaining 16 teams. Eight teams are seeded on each side of the bracket. Winners advance until only two remain, similar to the NCAA Final Four and other bracket tournaments.
Group stage schedule
*All times Eastern
Thursday, June 14
- 11 a.m. – Russia vs. Saudia Arabia
Friday, June 15
- 8 a.m. – Egypt vs. Uruguay
- 11 a.m. – Morocco vs. Iran
- 2 p.m. – Portugal vs. Spain
Saturday, June 16
- 6 a.m. – France vs. Australia
- 10 a.m. – Argentina vs. Iceland
- 12 p.m. – Peru vs. Denmark
- 3 p.m. – Croatia vs. Nigeria
Sunday, June 17
- 8 a.m. – CostaRica vs. Serbia
- 11 a.m. – Germany vs. Mexico
- 2 p.m. – Brazil vs. Switzerland
Monday, June 18
- 8 a.m. – Sweden vs. South Korea
- 11 a.m. – Belgium vs. Panama
- 2 p.m. – Tunisia vs. England
Tuesday, June 19
- 8 a.m. – Portland vs. Senegal
- 11 a.m. – Columbia vs. Japan
- 2 p.m. – Russia vs. Egypt
Wednesday, June 20
- 8 a.m. – Portugal vs. Morocco
- 11 a.m. – Uruguay vs. Saudi Arabia
- 2 p.m. – Iran vs. Spain
Thursday, June 21
- 8 a.m. – France vs. Peru
- 11 a.m. – Denmark vs. Australia
- 2 p.m. – Argentina vs. Croatia
Friday, June 22
- 8 a.m. – Brazil vs. Costa Rica
- 11 a.m. – Nigeria vs. Iceland
- 2 p.m. – Serbia vs. Switzerland
Saturday, June 23
- 8 a.m. – Belgium vs. Tunisia
- 11 a.m. – Germany vs. Sweden
- 2 p.m. – South Korea vs. Mexico
Sunday, June 24
- 8 a.m. – England vs. Panama
- 11 a.m. – Japan vs. Senegal
- 2 p.m. – Poland vs. Columbia
Monday, June 25
- 8 a.m. – Uruguay vs. Russia
- 11 a.m. – Iran vs. Portugal
- 2 p.m. – Spain vs. Morocco
Tuesday, June 26
- 10 a.m. – Australia vs. Peru
- 10 a.m. – Denmark vs. France
- 2 p.m. – Iceland vs. Croatia
- 2 p.m. – Nigeria vs. Argentina
Wednesday, June 27
- 10 a.m. – South Korea vs. Germany
- 10 a.m. – Mexico vs. Sweden
- 2 p.m. – Switzerland vs Costa Rica
- 2 p.m. – Serbia vs. Brazil
Thursday, June 28
- 10 a.m. – Japan vs. Poland
- 10 a.m. – Senegal vs. Columbia
- 2 p.m. – England vs. Belgium
- 2 p.m. – Panama vs. Tunisia
Knockout stage – Round of 16 schedule
Saturday, June 30
- 10 a.m. – Match 50: Group C winner vs. Group D runner-up
- 2 p.m. – Match 49: Group A winner vs. Group B runner-up
Sunday, July 1
- 10 a.m. – Match 51: Group B winner vs. Group A runner-up
- 2 p.m. – Match 52: Group D winner vs. Group C runner-up
Monday, July 2
- 10 a.m. – Match 53: Group E winner vs. Group F runner-up
- 2 p.m. – Match 54: Group G winner vs. Group H runner-up
Tuesday, July 3
- 10 a.m. – Match 55: Group F winner vs. Group E runner-up
- 2 p.m. – Match 56: Group H winner vs. Group G runner-up
Knockout stage – Quarterfinal schedule
Friday, July 6
- 10 a.m. – Match 57: (Match 49 winner vs. Match 50 winner)
- 2 p.m. – Match 58: (Match 53 winner vs. Match 54 winner)
Saturday, July 7
- 10 a.m. – Match 60: (Match 55 winner vs. Match 56 winner)
- 2 p.m. – Match 59: (Match 51 winner vs. Match 52 winner)
World Cup semifinals schedule
Tuesday, July 10
- 2 p.m. – Match 61: (Match 57 winner vs. Match 58 winner)
Wednesday, July 11
- 2 p.m. – Match 62: (Match 59 winner vs. Match 60 winner)
World Cup third-place match
Saturday, July 14
- 2 p.m. – Match 61 loser vs. Match 62 loser
2018 World Cup Final
Sunday, July 15
- 2 p.m. – Match 61 winner vs. Match 62 winner
© 2018 CBS Interactive Inc. All Rights Reserved.