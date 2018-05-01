Andy Lyons / Getty
The 144th running of the Kentucky Derby gets underway Saturday in Louisville, Kentucky. “The Most Exciting Two Minutes in Sports” will be broadcast live from Churchill Downs on NBC stations and streamed live on NBC Sports Live.
NBC’s coverage will begin at 12 p.m. ET on Saturday. Post time is scheduled for 6:34 p.m. ET., but the race won’t begin until 6:46 p.m. ET.
How to watch the 2018 Kentucky Derby
Where: Louisville, Kentucky
When: Saturday, May 5
Start Time: 6:34 p.m. ET
Channel: NBC
Live Stream: NBC Sports Live
Latest odds
Trainer Bob Baffert’s Justify is currently the 3-1 favorite to win the race. Baffert will be looking to clinch his fifth win at Churchill Downs.
Trainer Todd Pletcher’s horse Audible is another favorite after winning last month’s Florida Derby. Four previous winners of that race have also won at Churchill Downs in the past 10 years, including last year’s champion and Pletcher’s horse Always Dreaming.
Here’s the full list of odds as of Tuesday, May 1 via CBS Sports.
Firenze Fire (50-1)
Free Drop Billy (30-1)
Promises Fulfilled (30-1)
Flameaway (30-1)
Audible (8-1)
Good Magic (12-1)
Justify (3-1)
Lone Sailor (50-1)
Hofburg (20-1)
My Boy Jack (30-1)
Bolt d’Oro (8-1)
Enticed (30-1)
Bravazo (50-1)
Mendelssohn (5-1)
Instilled Regard (50-1)
Magnum Moon (6-1)
Solomini (30-1)
Vino Rosso (12-1)
Noble Indy (30-1)
Combatant (50-1)
