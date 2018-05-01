- Advertisement -

The 144th running of the Kentucky Derby gets underway Saturday in Louisville, Kentucky. “The Most Exciting Two Minutes in Sports” will be broadcast live from Churchill Downs on NBC stations and streamed live on NBC Sports Live.

NBC’s coverage will begin at 12 p.m. ET on Saturday. Post time is scheduled for 6:34 p.m. ET., but the race won’t begin until 6:46 p.m. ET.

How to watch the 2018 Kentucky Derby

Where: Louisville, Kentucky

When: Saturday, May 5

Start Time: 6:34 p.m. ET

Channel: NBC

Live Stream: NBC Sports Live

Latest odds

Trainer Bob Baffert’s Justify is currently the 3-1 favorite to win the race. Baffert will be looking to clinch his fifth win at Churchill Downs.

Trainer Todd Pletcher’s horse Audible is another favorite after winning last month’s Florida Derby. Four previous winners of that race have also won at Churchill Downs in the past 10 years, including last year’s champion and Pletcher’s horse Always Dreaming.

Justify already posing for the cameras. 📸 pic.twitter.com/SHgo7mxAra — Kentucky Derby (@KentuckyDerby) April 30, 2018

Here’s the full list of odds as of Tuesday, May 1 via CBS Sports.