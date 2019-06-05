This year’s Belmont Stakes features plenty of intrigue, with all eyes on War of Will, the favorite coming into the race. War of Will looks to capture his second straight victory after winning the 2019 Preakness Stakes last month.
The third race in the Triple Crown comes five weeks after this year’s controversial Kentucky Derby, which Country House won after Maximum Security became the first horse to be disqualified in the history of the storied race.
The Belmont Stakes is the longest of the Triple Crown races, covering a mile and half (2,400 meters) around the track, which is affectionately nicknamed “The Big Sandy.” Last year, the Belmont Stakes was won by Justify, who captured the Triple Crown with his three victories.
How to watch the 2019 Belmont Stakes
What: 151st Belmont Stakes
Date: Saturday, June 8, 2019
Post time: 6:48 p.m. ET
Location: Belmont Park in Elmont, New York
On TV: NBC
Live stream: FuboTV – start a free trial
What are the odds in the 2019 Belmont Stakes?
Here are the updated odds for each horse racing on Saturday, according to SportsLine, as of Wednesday, June 5:
- War of Will 2-1
- Tacitus 9-5
- Master Fencer 8-1
- Intrepid Heart 10-1
- Bourbon War 12-1
- Everfast 12-1
- Sir Winston 12-1
- Spinoff 15-1
- Tax 15-1
- Joevia 30-1