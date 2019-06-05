The third and final race of the Triple Crown is upon us with Saturday’s Belmont Stakes , taking place at Belmont Park in Elmont, New York. With close to 90,000 fans expected to be on hand, it should be an unforgettable day for horse racing enthusiasts.

This year’s Belmont Stakes features plenty of intrigue, with all eyes on War of Will, the favorite coming into the race. War of Will looks to capture his second straight victory after winning the 2019 Preakness Stakes last month.

The third race in the Triple Crown comes five weeks after this year’s controversial Kentucky Derby, which Country House won after Maximum Security became the first horse to be disqualified in the history of the storied race.

The Belmont Stakes is the longest of the Triple Crown races, covering a mile and half (2,400 meters) around the track, which is affectionately nicknamed “The Big Sandy.” Last year, the Belmont Stakes was won by Justify, who captured the Triple Crown with his three victories.

Jockey Tyler Gaffalione celebrates after riding War of Will #8 to win the 144th Preakness Stakes at Pimlico Race Course on May 18, 2019, in Baltimore, Maryland. Getty Images

How to watch the 2019 Belmont Stakes

What: 151st Belmont Stakes

Date: Saturday, June 8, 2019

Post time: 6:48 p.m. ET

Location: Belmont Park in Elmont, New York

On TV: NBC

What are the odds in the 2019 Belmont Stakes?

Here are the updated odds for each horse racing on Saturday, according to SportsLine, as of Wednesday, June 5: