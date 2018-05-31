How to watch the NBA Finals

The NBA Finals are finally here, and for the fourth consecutive season, the Cleveland Cavaliers will face the defending champion Golden State Warriors. LeBron James is making his eighth straight trip to the finals but many analysts question whether his supporting cast can help him defeat the Warriors’ high-powered offense.

Oddsmakers have placed the Cavs as the biggest underdog in NBA history.

- Advertisement -

In the playoffs, the Warriors defeated the Houston Rockets while the Cavs beat the Boston Celtics to make it to the finals.

How to watch NBA Finals 2018

What: 2018 NBA Finals

Date: Starting Thursday, May 31

Time: 9 p.m. ET

TV: ABC

Streaming: WatchESPN.com or the WatchESPN mobile app

NBA Finals 2018 schedule

Game 1 (Oakland): Thursday, May 31, 9 p.m. ET

Game 2 (Oakland): Sunday, June 3, 8 p.m. ET

Game 3 (Cleveland): Wednesday, June 6, 9 p.m. ET

Game 4 (Cleveland): Friday, June 8, 9 p.m. ET

Game 5 (Oakland): Monday, June 11, 9 p.m. ET

Game 6 (Cleveland): Thursday, June 14, 9 p.m. ET

Game 7 (Oakland): Sunday, June 17, 8 p.m. ET

2018 NBA Finals odds

The Warriors are a massive -750 to win the series. This means you would need to bet $7.50 to win $1.