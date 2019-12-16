How to watch Thursday's Democratic presidential debate

Seven Democratic presidential hopefuls have qualified to take the stage in Los Angeles on Thursday for the sixth Democratic debate.

Co-hosted by PBS NewsHour and Politico, the event at Loyola Marymount University is set to begin at 8 p.m ET. It will be the last debate of 2019.

- Advertisement -

Though the debate is just days away, the future of the event is in jeopardy, since all seven of the Democrats set to participate have pledged to boycott the debate amid a labor dispute between Sodexo, the food service provider for Loyola Marymount University, and its workers.

Unite Here Local 11, the union representing the food service workers, told candidates “there could be picketing” Thursday evening as contract negotiations between Sodexo and the union broke down. In response, the seven Democrats who qualified for the debate said they would not cross a picket line to appear at the event and have vowed to stand in solidarity with the workers.

How to watch the next Democratic debate



Date: Thursday, December 19, 2019

Time: 8 p.m. ET

Location: Loyola Marymount University – Los Angeles, California

TV Channel: PBS

Online Stream: Watch the debate on YouTube or politico.com, or on fuboTV – start a free trial

Analysis: Watch CBSN for live coverage of the debate before, during and after

Which candidates qualified for the debate?

The field of candidates appearing on stage at the presidential debates continues to shrink as the campaign continues. Senator Kamala Harris, a Democrat from California, dropped out of the race earlier this month, while eight other Democrats failed to qualify, including Senator Cory Booker of New Jersey and Congresswoman Tulsi Gabbard of Hawaii.

The two newest entrants into the race, former Massachusetts Governor Deval Patrick and former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg, will also not be on stage.

Here are the seven candidates who will appear:

Former Vice President Joe Biden

Mayor Pete Buttigieg

Senator Amy Klobuchar

Senator Bernie Sanders

Tom Steyer

Senator Elizabeth Warren

Andrew Yang

How do the Democratic candidates qualify for the debate?

The criteria to qualify for Thursday’s debate was raised once again. Candidates needed to certify they have at least 200,000 unique donors, with a minimum of 800 donors in 20 different states, U.S. territories or the District of Columbia. Democratic presidential hopefuls also had to reach either 4% in at least four national or early-state polls, or reach 6% in two early-state polls.