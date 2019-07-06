How to watch USA vs. Netherlands World Cup final

One match remains to crown the 2019 Women’s World Cup champion. The United States Women’s National team will face the Netherlands in the final match Sunday to repeat as reigning champions.

How to watch the USA vs. Netherlands World Cup final

What: 2019 FIFA Women’s World Cup final

2019 FIFA Women’s World Cup final Teams: United States vs. Netherlands

United States vs. Netherlands Date: Sunday, July 6, 2019

Sunday, July 6, 2019 Time: 11 a.m. ET

11 a.m. ET Location: Lyon Olympic Stadium – Lyon, France

Lyon Olympic Stadium – Lyon, France TV Channel: Fox (English), Telemundo (Spanish)

Fox (English), Telemundo (Spanish) Online stream: fuboTV (start a free trial)

- Advertisement -

This is the U.S. women’s second consecutive trip to the final. If they win, it’ll be their fourth time winning the tournament.

The Dutch women face a daunting task as they attempt to pull off an upset. It is only the second time the Netherlands have qualified for the Women’s World Cup. In 2015, they were knocked out in the Round of 16 by Japan — who were, in turn, beaten by the U.S. in the 2015 final. U.S. forward Megan Rapinoe is expected to play for the U.S. after missing the semifinals, making that task even more challenging.

Trending News

Netherlands are seeking their first win in against the U.S. since 1991. The two have faced each other seven times in total. The U.S. has won six times with only one loss.

2019 Women’s World Cup tournament bracket

The single elimination knockout stage of the 2019 FIFA Women’s World Cup began on June 22 with 16 teams. Each team had advanced from the group stage, playing three matches each. The top two winners from each of the groups advanced, along with four third-place finishers.fo

USA vs. Netherlands World Cup odds

The latest Women’s World Cup final odds list the U.S. as favorites at -275 (risk $275 to win $100) to win outright in regulation plus stoppage time. The Dutch are underdogs at +765 (risk $100 to win $765), and if you simply want to pick the U.S. to win outright, you can get in at -600. The over-under for total goals scored is 2.5. With so many ways to pick this title matchup, be sure to see the 2019 Women’s World Cup predictions from European football expert David Sumpter before locking in any USA vs. Netherlands picks of your own.

The U.S. , ranked No. 1 in the world, have now appeared in five of the eight championship matches in Women’s World Cup history. They’ve won three already, including the 2015 edition in Canada where they rolled to a convincing 5-2 victory over Japan in the finals. The Dutch, meanwhile, have never made it to the semifinals before this year.