The 2019 FIFA Women’s World Cup continues on Thursday, June 20 as the United States Women’s National Team faces Sweden in the knockout round. The game promises to be one of their toughest challenges yet for Team USA, who is tied with Sweden for the lead in Group F with two wins apiece, though the American women have scored 16 goals to Sweden’s seven and have yet to allow a single goal.

How to watch: Live stream and TV channels

Fox has the Women’s World Cup broadcast rights in the U.S. All English-language matches will be broadcast on Fox, FS1 and FS2. Telemundo and Universo will be broadcasting the matches in Spanish. All the channels are available online using fuboTV, where you can sign up for a free trial.

What: United States vs. Sweden

United States vs. Sweden Where: Le Havre, France

Le Havre, France Date: Thursday, June 20, 2019

Thursday, June 20, 2019 Time: 3 p.m. ET

3 p.m. ET TV channels: Fox

Fox TV channels in Spanish: Telemundo, Universo

Telemundo, Universo Online stream: fuboTV — start a free trial

The Americans are led by star players like Carli Lloyd, Julie Ertz, and leading goal scorer Alex Morgan, who already has five goals. Sweden boasts star player Kosovare Asllani, who leads the team in goals with two. This should be a good game between two strong teams leading their Group.

Thursday’s match decides who wins the group and which opponent they will face in the Round of 16. The U.S. and Sweden have faced each other 38 times previously, with the United States winning 38 of those matches to Sweden’s seven. The most important of those wins was in during the 2016 Olympics in Rio when Sweden knocked the U.S. out in the quarter-finals. The match went through two overtime periods and was ultimately decided by penalty kicks.

Group F Standings