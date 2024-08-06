How transfer QB Blake Shapen has become a leader for MSU football

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) — Mississippi State quarterback Blake Shapen has impressed his coaches for a number of reasons since transferring from Baylor.

From the way he mastered Jeff Lebby’s offensive system to his decision making, the coaching staff feels confident with Shapen under center. But above all, quarterbacks coach Matt Holecek has been excited by how Shapen has worked to connect this new group of players together.

“He’s worked hard to create relationships in the locker room,” Holecek said. “He’s not gonna be a rah, rah guy, but he connects with guys, which is far more meaningful to me.”