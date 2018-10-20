How vulnerable is the U.S. to election interference ahead of the midterms?

On Friday, U.S. intelligence agencies stated that Russia, China, Iran and other countries are engaged in active efforts to influence voters ahead of the midterm elections. Hours later, the Justice Department announced the indictment of a Russian woman, making her the first person charged with interfering in the 2018 election. Ian Vandewalker, senior counsel at the Brennan Center for Justice, joins “CBS This Morning: Saturday” to discuss the tactics being used to sow discord among Americans and how to spot election interference on social media.