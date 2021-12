Howland: MSU working to improve late-game execution

Mississippi State men’s basketball will look to end a two-game skid Tuesday against Georgia State. Their last two losses were by a combined eight points to Colorado State and Minnesota. They led the Rams by eight with just over six minutes to go and were tied with the Golden Gophers with :41 seconds remaining but couldn’t get it done. Here’s head coach Ben Howland on his team’s late-game execution: