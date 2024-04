HS Baseball: East Webster tops Coahoma to move on in playoffs

MABEN, Miss. (WCBI) — East Webster baseball swept Coahoma County in a double-header Friday to advance to the second round of the 3A playoffs.

The Wolverines won game one 12-0 and then took game two 15-1 shortly after.

East Webster will either play Kossuth or Thomas E. Edwards in the second round of the playoffs.