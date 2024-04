HS Baseball: Eupora defeats Calhoun City to advance in playoffs

EUPORA, Miss. (WCBI) — Eupora baseball swept Calhoun City in the first round of the 2A playoffs.

Eupora took game two Friday night, defeating Calhoun City 10-0. The Eagles took down the Wildcats on Thursday, 5-3.

Eupora will now face Hamilton in the second round of the playoffs.