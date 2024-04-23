HS Baseball Playoffs: Choctaw County dominates Independence 14-6

ACKERMAN, Miss. (WCBI) — Choctaw County exploded for a nine-run first inning en route to a 14-6 win over Independence clinching a spot in the second round of the 3A playoffs.

The Chargers sent 13 batters to the plate in the first inning. Johnathon Ricardo hammered an RBI double into the gap giving Choctaw County a 2-1 lead and it never looked back.

The Wildcats attempted a comeback in the late innings but it was too little too late.

Choctaw County advances to the second round of the playoffs where it will take on the winner of Winona and Alcorn Central.