HS girls basketball playoffs: first round highlights and scores

The MHSAA girls basketball playoffs got underway Monday for classes 1A-4A. Here are the highlights and scores from the first round:

4A:

Louisville 65, Shannon 22

Itawamba 44, Kosciusko 30

Choctaw Central 87, New Albany 5

Houston 58, Ripley 49

Tishomingo County 68, Caledonia 31

North Pontotoc 44, Newton County 38

3A:

East Webster 51, Coahoma County 36

Choctaw County 64, Rosa Fort 37

Independence 63, Mooreville 33

Port Gibson 61, Noxubee County 53

2A:

Ingomar 63, Sebastopol 18

East Union 65, Northside 42

Union 63, Bruce 22

Calhoun City 54, Eupora 24

Charleston 49, Hatley 40

1A:

Smithville 43, Falkner 42

Biggersville 63, Coffeeville 21

Okolona 51, Myrtle 49

Baldwyn 47, Potts Camp 29

Pine Grove 44, Vardaman 32

Nanih Waiya 56, Salem 42

Lumberton 42, Noxapater 22