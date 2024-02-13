HS girls basketball playoffs: first round highlights and scores
The MHSAA girls basketball playoffs got underway Monday for classes 1A-4A. Here are the highlights and scores from the first round:
4A:
Louisville 65, Shannon 22
Itawamba 44, Kosciusko 30
Choctaw Central 87, New Albany 5
Houston 58, Ripley 49
Tishomingo County 68, Caledonia 31
North Pontotoc 44, Newton County 38
3A:
East Webster 51, Coahoma County 36
Choctaw County 64, Rosa Fort 37
Independence 63, Mooreville 33
Port Gibson 61, Noxubee County 53
2A:
Ingomar 63, Sebastopol 18
East Union 65, Northside 42
Union 63, Bruce 22
Calhoun City 54, Eupora 24
Charleston 49, Hatley 40
1A:
Smithville 43, Falkner 42
Biggersville 63, Coffeeville 21
Okolona 51, Myrtle 49
Baldwyn 47, Potts Camp 29
Pine Grove 44, Vardaman 32
Nanih Waiya 56, Salem 42
Lumberton 42, Noxapater 22