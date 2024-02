HS girls hoops: Calhoun City falls to New Site in 2A quarterfinals

Booneville, Miss. (WCBI)- The Calhoun City girls basketball team fell to New Site 66-63 in the 2A quarterfinals at Northeast in Booneville.

The Wildcats took down Eupora and Charleston to get to this point and beat both of those teams by 17 points or more.

The only 2A girls basketball team from the WCBI viewing area that’s still alive is Ingomar who took down East Union to advance to the semifinals in Jackson.