HS girls hoops: First/second round updates

High school basketball is in full swing. For 5A-7A, the first round began on Friday night while 1A-4A knocked out the second round. Here’s a look at some scores:

7A: Starkville 83, Hernando 71. The Yellow Jackets will face Tupelo (Golden Wave topped Oxford) next Friday at 4 p.m.

5A: West Point 46, Greenville 35. The Green Wave will play Canton next Wednesday at 4 p.m.

Pontotoc 69, Gentry 32.

4A: Tishomingo County 75, North Pontotoc 31.

Louisville 45, Leake Central 35. The Wildcats will play Tishomingo County in the quarterfinals next Saturday at 1 p.m.

South Pontotoc 37, Houston 32.

3A: Belmont 62, Choctaw County 46.

2A: East Union 50, Philadelphia 45. The Urchins will play Ingomar following the Falcons’ victory over Walnut.

1A: Simmons 40, Nanih Waiya 39.