HS highlights: Biggersville girls, boys advance to semifinals

Fulton, Miss. (WCBI)- The Biggersville girls and boys basketball teams took care of business Thursday night in the quarterfinals at Itawamba Community College.

The girls topped Hickory Flate easily 55-40, while the boys beat Potts Camp 68-58.

Both teams will advance to Jackson where the girls will battle Lumberton in the semifinals Monday at 10:30 and the boys will face South Delta following that matchup at noon.