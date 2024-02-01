HS hoops highlights: Starkville sweeps Madison Central in doubleheader

Video courtesy: WLBT

Madison, Miss. (WCBI)- Whenever Starkville and Madison Central square off in high school hoops, it rarely ever disappoints. The last time the boys’ squads battled, the Yellow Jackets got the win. Tonight’s matchup was a defensive battle that ended with Starkville getting it done in a thriller 41-39. With the win, the Jackets lock up the top seed.

The girls game was a different story. The Jaguars came into the game out of playoff contention and it was all Starkville as the Yellow Jackets rolled 56-41.