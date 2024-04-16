HS Softball: Caledonia hangs on to beat Eupora 5-3

EUPORA, Miss. (WCBI) — Caledonia softball held off a late seventh inning comeback to beat Eupora 5-3.

Pitching dominated the game early with two scoreless innings. Eupora broke the deadlock with an RBI groundout courtesy of Mary Elizabeth White but that was all the runs the Eagles could muster in the third inning.

Caledonia final got the bats rolling in the fifth. Katelyn Hill hammered a single to the gap tying the game at 1.

The Cavaliers broke the game open in the sixth, rallying to score four runs in the inning.

Eupora plated two runs in the bottom of the seventh but could not complete the comeback.